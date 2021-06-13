Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Invests $1.83 Million in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,431,000 after purchasing an additional 701,706 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $528,875,000 after acquiring an additional 72,542 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,323,000 after acquiring an additional 707,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,242,000 after purchasing an additional 56,643 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,021,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,001,000 after purchasing an additional 202,615 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSM opened at $169.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $77.79 and a one year high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $4,964,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total value of $4,654,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,434.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,027 shares of company stock valued at $15,549,742. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

