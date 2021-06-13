Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,790,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ opened at $341.24 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $231.47 and a 1-year high of $342.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $333.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

