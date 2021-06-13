TheStreet Upgrades Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.19.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $34.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 2.40. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% in the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

