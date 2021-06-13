TheStreet Lowers Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) to D

TheStreet lowered shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of AHPI stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Allied Healthcare Products has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.30.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allied Healthcare Products by 259.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 32,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

