TheStreet Lowers Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) to D

TheStreet lowered shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of AHPI stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Allied Healthcare Products has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.30.
Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter.
Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.
Read More: Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.