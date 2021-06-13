The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research restated their outperform rating on shares of The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $226.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.48.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $177.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.95, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.78.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 10.4% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 401,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $72,770,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 201,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,193,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.7% during the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 93,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

