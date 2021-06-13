The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 2.0% of American Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.48.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS opened at $177.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.29 billion, a PE ratio of -70.95, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $108.02 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

