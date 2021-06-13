The Transfer Token Price Tops $14.37 (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $1.51 billion and $4.63 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Transfer Token coin can now be bought for about $14.37 or 0.00040051 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, The Transfer Token has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,166,457 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

