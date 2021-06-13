The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,377 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $15,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 473,643 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,331,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 440,920 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after acquiring an additional 70,670 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its position in The TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The TJX Companies by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.76. 7,654,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,403,623. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.83. The company has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

