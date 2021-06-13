The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SMPL. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.29.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.78. The Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,392,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,336,000 after buying an additional 7,311,416 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $32,724,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,966,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,665,000 after buying an additional 798,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,073,000 after purchasing an additional 648,878 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

