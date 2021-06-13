The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 8,150 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000.

BHK opened at $16.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.86. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $16.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

