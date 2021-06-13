The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 443 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $55.91 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $33.03 and a 52-week high of $62.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $353,473.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,787.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $642,252.45. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

