The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 10,555 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,555 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 11,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.48. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $15.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.25%.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

