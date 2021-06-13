The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 138,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,713,987 shares of company stock worth $145,391,319. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.18.

NYSE:THC opened at $68.78 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

