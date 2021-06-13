The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 5,521 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of The Macerich by 7.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of The Macerich by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of The Macerich by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MAC opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.03. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The firm had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

