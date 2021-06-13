The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 509 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

TEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Terex to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.82.

In related news, Director David A. Sachs sold 29,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,540,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $611,909.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,642.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,284. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53 and a beta of 1.71.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.19 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.