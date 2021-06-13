The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 199 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Greif were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the first quarter worth $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the first quarter worth $237,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Greif alerts:

In other Greif news, VP Gary R. Martz bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.18 per share, with a total value of $414,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $31,636.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GEF stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $66.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.21.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 15.78%. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.