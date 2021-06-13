The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,508 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth about $172,301,000. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth about $45,280,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,360,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,237,000 after acquiring an additional 645,837 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,393,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,566,000 after acquiring an additional 626,463 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,226,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,037,000 after acquiring an additional 355,329 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $36.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 190.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.85. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.24%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

