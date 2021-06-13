The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $139,000 Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $802,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Terex by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,584,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,968,000 after buying an additional 686,118 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 782.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 676,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after buying an additional 599,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,440,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Terex by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,642,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after buying an additional 373,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $250,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,770.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,504,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,008,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,284. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TEX opened at $48.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.53 and a beta of 1.71. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.19 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.82.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.