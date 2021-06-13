The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Greif were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GEF. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

In other Greif news, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $31,636.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,157,986.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GEF stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $66.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.21. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Greif had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

