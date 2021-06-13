The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ChromaDex were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,083,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 179,701 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 153,819 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 714,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 92,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 82,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $10.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49. ChromaDex Co. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $23.66.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $263,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,167 shares in the company, valued at $647,529.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert N. Fried bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 882,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,030.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

CDXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

ChromaDex Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

