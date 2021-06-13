The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes Position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 984,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 188,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 576.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 233,594 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 37,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 24,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

ONEW has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $8,491,329.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $70,665.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,795.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,262 shares of company stock valued at $10,452,551. Insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 3.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $56.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $329.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.54 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 3.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

