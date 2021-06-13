The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,324 Shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TG. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Tredegar by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tredegar by 364.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 34,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tredegar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tredegar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tredegar by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tredegar stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $524.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.00. Tredegar Co. has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $23.71.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $185.58 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a positive return on equity of 21.79%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

