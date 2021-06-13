The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $236,000 in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTE opened at $24.46 on Friday. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

