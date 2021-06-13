The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $234,000 in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Separately, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.38. ON24, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price target on ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

