The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $212,000 in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Powell Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Powell Industries by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 83,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 46,708 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Powell Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,422,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,946,000 after acquiring an additional 57,577 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Powell Industries by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Powell Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

POWL opened at $35.01 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $37.28. The firm has a market cap of $409.34 million, a PE ratio of 70.02 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.01.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Powell Industries had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $118.72 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

