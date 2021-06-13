The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $210,000 Holdings in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in VirnetX were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VirnetX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirnetX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirnetX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of VirnetX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VHC stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.72. VirnetX Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $336.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.56.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

