The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Raised to $98.00

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $78.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on LOVE. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Lovesac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Lovesac currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.38.
NASDAQ LOVE opened at $91.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.63. The Lovesac has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 105.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.49.
In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 31.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the first quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the first quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 97.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 37.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.
About The Lovesac
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.
See Also: What are retained earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.