The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Raised to $98.00

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $78.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LOVE. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Lovesac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Lovesac currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.38.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $91.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.63. The Lovesac has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 105.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.49.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Lovesac will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 31.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the first quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the first quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 97.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 37.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

