The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,878,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449,595 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $479,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $45.66 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $47.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

