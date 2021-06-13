The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$44.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$50.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.98.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ stock opened at C$45.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.35. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$19.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.4613264 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.07%.

In other news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.91, for a total value of C$398,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,512,606.87. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.65, for a total value of C$159,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,075,851.35. Insiders sold a total of 161,375 shares of company stock worth $6,784,323 in the last ninety days.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.