The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the May 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GGZ opened at $16.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.40. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $17.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 86,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 46,643 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

