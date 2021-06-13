The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the May 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
GGZ opened at $16.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.40. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $17.29.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
