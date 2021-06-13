The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (GAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of GAB stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $7.57.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

