The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (GAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of GAB stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $7.57.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile
