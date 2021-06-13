The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EL traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $300.22. 901,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,404. The company has a market capitalization of $108.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $302.69.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total transaction of $828,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,492 shares of company stock worth $74,640,727 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EL. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

