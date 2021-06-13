The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.69. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 46,050 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Dixie Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a market cap of $40.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in The Dixie Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Dixie Group in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in The Dixie Group in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Dixie Group by 85.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 26,653 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Dixie Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

