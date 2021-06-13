The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 43,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,893 shares of company stock worth $13,956,239. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $56.16 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $242.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.44.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.