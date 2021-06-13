The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $56.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,825,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,090,448. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.44. The company has a market cap of $242.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,893 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,239. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

