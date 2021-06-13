The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Chemours (NYSE:CC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CC. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chemours from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Chemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.91.

NYSE CC opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.13. The Chemours has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.82.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Chemours will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

In other news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $317,391.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in The Chemours by 62.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 108,064 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Chemours during the first quarter worth $1,065,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Chemours by 16.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,862,000 after acquiring an additional 80,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in The Chemours by 82.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 56,727 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

