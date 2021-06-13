TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get TFI International alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 929.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after buying an additional 155,883 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 355.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 110,555 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 97,675 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 1,928.9% during the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in TFI International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $92.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $96.49.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.2324 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.