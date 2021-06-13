Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEGR) Short Interest Up 2,400.0% in May

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEGR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,088,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TEGR opened at $0.04 on Friday. Terra Energy & Resource Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Terra Energy & Resource Technologies

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Terra Insight Services, Inc, operates as a natural resource exploration technology company worldwide. It provides mapping and analysis services for exploration, drilling, and mining companies related to natural resources. The company's technologies consist of Sub Terrain Prospecting technology, Naturally Adsorbed Gas Survey technology, Side View Seismic Locator technology, and Seismic Location of Emission Centers technology.

