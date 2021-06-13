Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will report sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the lowest is $1.13 billion. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $665.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year sales of $4.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $5.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPX. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

In related news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $63,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,476 shares of company stock worth $7,575,176. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,155,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

