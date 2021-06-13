Telos (TLOS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $134,405.00

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Telos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000539 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Telos has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. Telos has a total market capitalization of $52.22 million and approximately $134,405.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001367 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Coin Profile

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

