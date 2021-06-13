Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0404 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Teck Resources has a payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Teck Resources to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

NYSE TECK opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $26.72.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TECK. TD Securities increased their price target on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

