TEAM (TokenStars) Market Cap Hits $49,937.97 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market cap of $49,937.97 and approximately $1,502.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TEAM (TokenStars) alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00009094 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00011730 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.22 or 0.00512377 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Coin Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 coins and its circulating supply is 12,429,563 coins. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TeamUP is a PoS cryptocurrency. It was launched as a way to protect less technical and experienced users from investing in dead or scam coins. TeamUP uses the ICO funds gathered for trading and the proceeds are then distributed through higher and higher buy walls to keep the coin market value growing. “

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TEAM (TokenStars) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEAM (TokenStars) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.