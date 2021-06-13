Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $5.38 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,314 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 98.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 330.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Bank of America increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,951.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,819 shares of company stock valued at $495,193 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $136.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 11.69%. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

