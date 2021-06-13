Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,669 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in iQIYI were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CLSA raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. iQIYI, Inc. has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $28.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

