Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 41,486 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 133.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,486 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,845 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,403,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,667,000 after acquiring an additional 940,115 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $47,074,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,814,000 after purchasing an additional 719,810 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $60.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMS. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

