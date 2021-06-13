TD Securities Increases North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Price Target to C$18.00

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $441.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $132.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

