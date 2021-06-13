TD Securities Boosts North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$18.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.69.

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$17.93 on Thursday. North American Construction Group has a one year low of C$7.55 and a one year high of C$18.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18. The firm has a market cap of C$503.82 million and a PE ratio of 11.67.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$168.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.99 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 2.0599999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

In other news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.95 per share, with a total value of C$27,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at C$27,890. Insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,635 over the last quarter.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

