Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 280.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of Tate & Lyle stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $46.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

TATYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Investec downgraded Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tate & Lyle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

