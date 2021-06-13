Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 16.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,121 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 0.9% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $18,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40,884.2% during the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,044,000 after buying an additional 2,201,615 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $41,079,000. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.8% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 9,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.6% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 613,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,581,000 after buying an additional 113,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.25. 6,036,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,641,413. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.85. The company has a market capitalization of $613.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $54.52 and a 12-month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

