Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Short Interest Update

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the May 13th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Sysmex stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.24. The company had a trading volume of 17,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,993. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.29 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.98. Sysmex has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $65.49.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

